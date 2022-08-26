City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout

The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman and sidewalks and bike lanes along the Jones Butler extension.
By Rusty Surette
Aug. 25, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has released a preliminary design for a roundabout at Holleman Drive South and North Dowling Road and an extension of Jones-Butler Road to FM 2818.

The connection will provide an additional route to ease traffic congestion at Holleman Drive and FM 2818, and the roundabout at North Dowling will improve service at that intersection.

For more information and to provide comments, go to cstx.gov/cip.

