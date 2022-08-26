College Station City Council discusses progress of Restricted Occupancy Overlay

College Station City Council has workshop for Restricted Occupancy Overlay projects.
College Station City Council has workshop for Restricted Occupancy Overlay projects.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council discussed a few items of importance on Thursday night’s agenda, including the Restricted Occupancy Overlay Application Process (ROO).

After months of public meetings, draft revision, and back and forth between advocates and opponents, the ROO went in front of the city council and passed with a 5-2 vote back in April of 2021.

ROO gives neighborhoods the option to petition the city for an overlay that restricts the number of unrelated people who can live in a home in that subdivision to two people. A successful petition requires 50% +1 of property owners in that respective neighborhood to sign asking for the ROO.

Over a year later, city members put together a presentation of the progress of ROO so far. Alyssa Halle-Schramm, Long Range Planning Administrator, said the meeting on Aug. 25 is a workshop for ROO.

“It really is just so City Council members can look at the progress of where we are at,” said Schramm. “They are giving us feedback and changes they’d like us to make to make ROO work smoother and better for neighborhoods in our area.”

Schramm told KBTX that no changes will be officially made Thursday. She said once an ordinance is made and ready, two public hearings will take place with any changes from the City Council members.

For more topics from tonight’s agenda, click here.

