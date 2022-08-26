The Eagles open up their season against the Warriors

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley kicks off their 2022 football season at Baker Field as part of the Allen Academy Kickoff Showcast.

The Eagles started strong with a 38 yard touchdown pass from junior Marc Mishler to Jackson Carey to take a 6-0 lead but the Warriors answered. Joshua McAllister takes off up the field from about 52 yards out to take a 8-6 lead.

The game was back and forth until the second quarter when momentum swung Bastrop Tribe’s way. After two touchdowns from Elijah Robinson, including a 59 yard run, put the Warriors up 16-6.

An 18 yard TD rush from Chuy Gonzalez puts Bastrop up 32-12 and the squad led at half 32-18.

They will play again September 2nd against Katy Faith West.

