At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post...
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they broke into the restaurant.
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman...
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout

Latest News

Navasota High School
Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School
A redacted FBI affidavit in request of the search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was...
Redacted FBI affidavit in Trump search released
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Firefighters in Arizona reunited a 6-year-old boy with his toy after he lost his parents and...
Firefighters reunite 6-year-old crash survivor with beloved toy
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)