Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away

Kenner Reinhardt passed away on Wednesday and left a long legacy in Franklin after being an...
Kenner Reinhardt passed away on Wednesday and left a long legacy in Franklin after being an educator and coach there for 40 years.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78.

Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only left to attend college at Blinn and Sam Houston State University where he earned a bachelor and masters degrees.

During his time as an educator with Franklin ISD he taught history, government, and driver’s education while coaching football, basketball, track, and golf.

He played and later served as an assistant football coach for legendary Franklin Head Football Coach Joe Hedrick. He would follow in his head coach’s shoes and serve as the Lions’ head football coach for 16 seasons from 1985 to 2000.

Reinhardt was named Brazos Valley Coach of the Year by the Bryan College Station Eagle in both football and basketball.

His best season was 1998 when the Lions went 11-2. He won a trio of district championships during his time on the sidelines and three other seasons was a district runner up.

He finished his head coaching career with a 88-75-4 record.

A memorial service will be held at Franklin Methodist Church at 3 pm on Sunday September 4th.

Kenner Hinhardt Jr obituary

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
The Eagles open up their season against the Warriors
A&M soccer huddles up before a contest at Ellis Field.
Aggie soccer tops Sam Houston 6-0 for third straight shutout
Construction crews work to finish $36 million dollar Aggie Park renovation
Construction crews work to finish $36 million dollar Aggie Park renovation