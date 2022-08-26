Longtime Brazos Valley football coach Kenner Reinhardt passes away

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenner Reinhardt Jr. touched a lot of students lives as an educator and coach during his 40 years at Franklin High School. Wednesday he passed away peacefully at the age of 78.

Reinhardt was born in Hearne and attended schools in Franklin. It seems he only left to attend college at Blinn and Sam Houston State University where he earned a bachelor and masters degrees.

During his time as an educator with Franklin ISD he taught history, government, and driver’s education while coaching football, basketball, track, and golf.

He played and later served as an assistant football coach for legendary Franklin Head Football Coach Joe Hedrick. He would follow in his head coach’s shoes and serve as the Lions’ head football coach for 16 seasons from 1985 to 2000.

Reinhardt was named Brazos Valley Coach of the Year by the Bryan College Station Eagle in both football and basketball.

His best season was 1998 when the Lions went 11-2. He won a trio of district championships during his time on the sidelines and three other seasons was a district runner up.

He finished his head coaching career with a 88-75-4 record.

A memorial service will be held at Franklin Methodist Church at 3 pm on Sunday September 4th.

