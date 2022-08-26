Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii

Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By Mark Carpenter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Virginia couple is being remembered as pillars of their community after they were killed in a head-on crash during a trip to Hawaii this week.

KHNL/KGMB reports Ron and Michelle Hartman died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku.

Relatives said they leave behind three children, including a daughter, Holly, who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized.

“She [Holly] has multiple broken bones and internal injuries,” Tiffany Smith, a cousin of the Hartmans, said. “She does not really understand what’s going on. She keeps asking for her mom and dad and her dog.”

Smith said the couple was adored by many in their Virginia community.

“They created an amazing life for themselves and were very active in their church,” Smith said.

According to the family, the Hartmans were scheduled to return to the U.S. Wednesday after flying into the islands for their daughter’s Spartan Race at Kualoa Ranch.

The Hartmans’ two other children are reportedly still in Virginia, trying to make sense of the unfathomable.

“I don’t think it’s really kicked in,” Smith said. “I think they’re just going through the motions of figuring out what to do with the house, the dogs, the bodies and worrying about Holly.”

According to police, a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old slammed into the couple’s vehicle head-on, and a double manslaughter case has since been opened.

Meanwhile, the Hartman family has started a GoFundMe to help cover travel, medical and funeral expenses.

