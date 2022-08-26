Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case

A toddler shot himself while playing with gun, police say. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Tuberville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A toddler in Florida shot and killed himself while playing with a gun he was able to get his hands on, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday.

WCJB reports the gun went off at around 6 p.m. and hit the child.

Police said two other juveniles witnessed the shooting.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate word if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Reid Duran, 35, is accused of trying to abduct a child with candy at a school.
Man arrested after wanting to drug, kidnap child from school, authorities say
An Amber Alert has been canceled in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be...
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old girl from N.D.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
A team of student workers and staff joined forces to translate thousands of pages of math into...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille
They'll have events on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28
Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosting its 50th annual fundraiser this weekend.