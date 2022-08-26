Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex

A representative from the company that owns the senior living complex says they are actively pursuing a solution.
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks.

“Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail, and this Monday we didn’t get our mail,” said Serenity at Briarcrest resident Cindy Sims.

Issues with the front office closing at 5 pm Monday through Friday have also frustrated residents. Some mailboxes are located in the front office. Postal workers also have no way of accessing the mailboxes after business hours.

“Three times he came and the door is locked and all of our mailboxes are in there,” says Sims.

A representative from the U.S. Postal Service told KBTX that mail for Serenity at Briarcrest has been delivered every day this week before 5 p.m.

A representative from the company that owns the senior living complex says they are actively pursuing a solution with the post office that would move the mailboxes out of the front office.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Salvador Barrios, Jr and Esther Cardona
Bryan Police arrest two suspected drug dealers, seize more than 60 pounds of drugs
Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue in the middle of the...
Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire
The men were connected to the crimes via cell phone data, recorded phone calls from jail and...
CSPD says one group is connected to up to 20 vehicle burglary crimes
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman...
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout
A team of student workers and staff joined forces to translate thousands of pages of math into...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille
They'll have events on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28
Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosting its 50th annual fundraiser this weekend.
Thursday Evening Weather Update 8/25
Thursday Evening Weather Update 8/25