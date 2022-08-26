Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks.

“Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail, and this Monday we didn’t get our mail,” said Serenity at Briarcrest resident Cindy Sims.

Issues with the front office closing at 5 pm Monday through Friday have also frustrated residents. Some mailboxes are located in the front office. Postal workers also have no way of accessing the mailboxes after business hours.

“Three times he came and the door is locked and all of our mailboxes are in there,” says Sims.

A representative from the U.S. Postal Service told KBTX that mail for Serenity at Briarcrest has been delivered every day this week before 5 p.m.

A representative from the company that owns the senior living complex says they are actively pursuing a solution with the post office that would move the mailboxes out of the front office.

