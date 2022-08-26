Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School Friday afternoon, the district said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported and a cause for the emergency landing has not been released. Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

The district said classes will continue as normal.

