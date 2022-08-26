Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosting its 50th annual fundraiser this weekend.

The festivities this weekend include a movie night, BBQ, a raffle and dance
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a busy fire season, it’s time to give back to the first responders who keep the Brazos Valley safe. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is once again hosting their BBQ Fundraiser and this year’s a big one!

Beth Collins, the Snook VFD Secretary and Treasurer, joined First News at Four to discuss the 50th Anniversary of this event and what they’re doing special to celebrate.

Kicking things off, on Saturday, August 27 at 9 p.m. they’re holding their first-ever movie night. Disney’s ‘Planes: Fire & Rescue’ will be playing for the whole family to enjoy. They’ll have BlueBell mooo bars for everyone. Come out to Snook SPJST Lodge #9 with a chair and blankets to enjoy the film. Attendance is free but donations are appreciated.

On Sunday, they’ll have a day full of activities. The BBQ is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The plates are $12 and will include chicken, sausage, buttered potatoes, pinto beans, pickles, onions, and bread. From 1 to 3 p.m. they’ll have a cake auction, and immediately after raffle drawings will take place. In the evening from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a celebration dance DJed by John Pollock. Sunday’s festivities will also take place at Snook SPJST Lodge #9. The dance is free admission although donations would be appreciated.

According to Collins, the money raised will be used for station maintenance and training.

To learn more watch the full interview in the player above.

