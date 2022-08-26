Texas A&M announces new enhancements to Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University faculty and the Athletics Department announced today new enhancements to Kyle Field.

Chancellor John Sharp, President Kathy Banks, Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher, Athletics Director Ross Bjork, Byron Chambers, and Andrew Monaco spoke at a press conference to show off their new south side suites. The upgraded suites will have their own level in the south end zone. The placement of the suites will give Aggie fans a unique perspective on the game.

The southside suites will offer their own stylized finishes, private access up and down the elevators, an operable glass wall to open up the suite towards the field, and a private corridor which is separate from the rest of the fans.

On Aug. 25, it was announced by the Texas A&M Athletics Department that there was a record number of 37,000 students who purchased season tickets for the 2022-2023 football season.

John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M University, explained within the last 10 years, the resilience of the 12th Man has been amazing to witness.

“There seems to be no end to the dedication and sacrifice of the 12th Man and the 12th Man Foundation,” said Chancellor Sharp. “I’m here today to say thank you for giving so much and having so much commitment to this university.”

Coach Jimbo Fisher agreed and said that support of the 12th Man is the reason why they are able to enhance the experience at Kyle Field.

“To add another group of sky boxes, it’s just amazing,” said Fisher. “The support. We keep growing and people want to keep on coming. In today’s world, not that many people are coming to games like they used to. Everybody is staying home and watching TV. Unless you’re an Aggie. It’s just different. They want to be here, they want to be apart of it.”

Fisher said Texas A&M Football is one of the most amazing organizations he’s ever been a part of. He went on to say out of all of the stadiums that he’s been to, Kyle Field is top notch.

“I mean I’ve said this, I’ve played in almost all of the stadiums in our country. Myself, I mean I don’t think there’s a better venue in all of America. More importantly, the Aggie network. The people of Texas A&M. They really bring the sincerity and the genuineness of who they are at the games. Which is the heart of the university and what it stands for,” said Fisher.

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M Director of Athletics, said the goal of the south side suites is to make them modern and efficient for all Aggie Fans. He said this is the first time they are officially touching Kyle Field since it was redeveloped.

“Anytime you touch Kyle Field, it’s really sacred ground here so we want to do it the right way,” said Bjork.

Bjork said he is most excited to show the Aggie fans the view they’ll be getting from the southside suites.

“The really big benefit is the sideline. If you look at where they are, you’re going be right on top of the action,” said Bjork. “You’re going be able to watch our team run out of the tunnel and see the pageantry and see the Fightin’ Texas Aggie band.”

Katherine Banks, President of Texas A&M University, said athletics is a key priority to Texas A&M. She explained how athletics introduces Texas A&M to the world in many ways.

“Excellence is not just a core value here at Texas A&M. It’s a standard,” said President Banks. “Our top athletic program is an example of our excellence. Our facilities must reflect this type of excellence. So we’re looking forward to these suites and providing fans with an outstanding and unique football experience.”

The suites will be ready in time for the first game of the 2023 season.

