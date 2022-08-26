It’s all Aggie affair Saturday at 7 on the soccer pitch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to start their season with four consecutive shutouts for just the second time in school annals when the Maroon & White host New Mexico State in Saturday’s 7 p.m. Fish Camp Night contest at Ellis Field.

Fish Camp Night is annually one of the highest attended NCAA women’s soccer regular-season matches. The list of 15 largest crowds for a regular-season match includes five Fish Camp Night contests, most recently the 2016 match which ranks 10th all-time.

The Aggies opened the season with a 0-0 draw at No. 25 Clemson and they followed with home wins against McNeese (8-0) and Sam Houston (6-0).

The only time Texas A&M started the season with four consecutive shutouts came in 2018, topping Hawaii (4-0), Loyola Marymount (3-0), BYU (2-0) and San Diego (3-0).

The Aggies have logged 14 goals in their last two matches. It marks the highest tally for the Aggies in back-to-back matches since 2011 when they scored 16 against Fordham (13) and Iowa State (3). It is the fourth-highest total for Texas A&M in consecutive matches.

Despite playing the scoreless draw to start the season, the Aggies have scored 14 goals through the first three matches, tied for the second-highest tally in program history. The Maroon & White scored 17 goals in the first three matches of the 1995 campaign. They also scored 14 goals through three matches in 1996 and 2008.

The Aggies have had 10 different players find the back of the net through three matches. Kate Colvin, Sawyer Dumond and MaKhiya McDonald lead the squad with two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Mia Pante, Karlina Sample and Jai Smith.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Audio is available on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

Promotions

FISH CAMP NIGHT: FREE admission for ALL Fish Campers wearing their camp shirt.

Parking and Entrance

With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena lots and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners.

