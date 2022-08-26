Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is working on making courses accessible to all Aggie students.

Mathematics lecturer Vanessa Coffelt wanted to further accommodate coursework for students who are blind or visually impaired, and the staff of Texas A&M’s Department of Disability Resources was up for the job. A team of students and staff have now translated over 2,300 pages of notes, exams, assignments, and textbooks to Braille. Great work Aggies!

