Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Summer

By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Aug. 26, 2022. Summer is a seven-month-old pitbull terrier mixed.

Summer came to Aggieland Humane with a broken leg and has been recovering in foster care.

The shelter says she is very active but also likes to cuddle. Summer can be in a house with other dogs and cats as well.

Aggieland Humane Society will waive adoption fees for all of their pets for “Clear The Shelter” on Saturday. Over 30 pets were adopted on Friday.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

