Aggies Fall in Three to No. 25 San Diego

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball team (1-1) fell in three sets (17-25, 15-25, 22-25) to the nationally-ranked San Diego Toreros (2-0) in Saturday afternoon’s match inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies struggled offensively, as newcomers Caroline Meuth and Logan Lednicky led the team with eight kills each. Defensively, libero Lauren Hogan scooped a team-best 12 digs while Madison Bowser recorded four blocks.

San Diego began the match with a five-point run, giving them an early 12-6 lead. After an Aggie timeout, the Maroon & White found their momentum, rattling out five-consecutive points, including a kill from Mia Johnson to make it 16-14. San Diego answered with another five-point surge and capped off the set with a 25-17 win.

Despite the Aggies’ best effort, the Torero’s led the majority of the second set and powered ahead to earn a 25-15 victory. Meuth’s service ace and kill put the Aggies up early, 4-2, in the third. The Toreros responded with a 5-0 run, before a Lednicky kill and back-to-back service aces from Ava Underwood knotted the score at 10-all to force a San Diego timeout.

The Aggies recovered from an 18-13 deficit, coming within one and trailing 22-21 late in the third set. A four-point run was highlighted by A&M’s sixth block, as Nisa Buzlutepe and Molly Brown teamed up on the outside. Meuth’s eighth kill kept the Aggies within reach, but the Toreros held on to win it, 25-22.

UP NEXT

The Aggies conclude the Texas A&M Invitational Sunday in Reed Arena with a match against No. 6 Pitt. First serve is set for 12:30 p.m. and is available for streaming on SEC Network+.

BIRD BITS

Texas A&M head coach Bird Kuhn

On moving onto tomorrow’s game…

“Volleyball is a game of momentum, but we also knew San Diego was going to be a good team. We got to see them yesterday, they have solid ball control and a great setter. When we are attacking, it gets frustrating not being able to get kills. I am proud of our response in the third set, they were making us feel it and I think we responded well. At one point we had three liberos players back there working trying to get in system, but we have to bounce back. We have to find our competitive chemistry as a team and learn how to respond faster in matches like that. We have a great opponent again tomorrow to show that response.”

On the team’s headspace…

“Clean slate. Now we have experienced it, we have to learn from that. It is a clean slate, and we have to come out and get back to what we are. That is the best thing about sports. That is why we schedule these matches. You bounce back and it is about the response, and we are going to learn from it. We are a great team, and we are going to respond to it better and know how to handle that feeling. Pitt is going to be physical which will bring another element. It is about how we are going to hang in there and keep attacking.”

Junior libero Lauren Hogan

On bringing the team’s abilities together…

“When I went into the locker room, I told them that there was not one time that I looked around and thought that we were screwed or that we couldn’t do this. We have every ability to come back and win. When I look around, I know this is the team that I want to go to battle with. We have the skill, we have the players, we have the depth, and we have the leadership. It is all about how we put that together.”

On the depth of the team…

“As a libero it is awesome. When we had three players that could be our starting liberos on the court I looked at them and thought this is the best defense in the country, and I mean that. When the three of us are back there, that is who I want to be back there with. Ciera, she is such a physical player. I know that when she comes in, she has experience, she is smart and she has that grit where she is not going to accept anything better than going for every ball. It is amazing. Ava, Allison and Ciera come in and bring such good energy which is good because it gets tiring. When everyone is grinding and we can’t find a way to score, having someone new come in with bright eyes ready to ball out with you, that means everything to me.”

