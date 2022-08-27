Allen Academy wins first game of the season against BVCHEA

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams (1-0) won their season opener Thursday night with a 59-38 victory over Brazos Valley Homeschool Mustangs at Baker Field.

The Rams took the lead early, but the Mustangs didn’t make it easy. At the half, the Mustangs were up 24-22. This win is Allen Academy’s head coach, Adrian Adams’, 100th win of his coaching career.

The Rams will look to make it two in a row next Friday when they will head to Bastrop to face the Tribe Warriors. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday, September 2th.

