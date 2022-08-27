Bremond dominates Normangee in season opener

Bremond, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 53-0 win over the Normangee Panthers at home in Bremond.

Normangee struggled throughout the night against the Tigers who stepped on the gas early and never let off the pedal.

In the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Braylen Wortham kept the ball and rushed 24 yards for a touchdown. Wortham didn’t stop there in the third quarter, he kept it up and rushed for another touchdown. The tigers continued to pressure the panthers in the third quarter with a pass from Wortham to Bobby Drake for a 23 yard touchdown.

Both teams will have home field advantage in their next game on Sept. 2 with Normangee facing off against Iola Bulldogs and Bremond facing off against the Kerens Bobcats.

