Bryan High students support the community ahead of their first game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s game day, and the Bryan High Vikings have had a busy week.

On Friday, August 26, the Los Vikingos got up early to help longtime supporter Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery celebrate 10 years in business.

The day before, Viking Football players and Bryan High Shy-Annes visited Bryan ISD elementary schools to greet students.

Come cheer on the Vikings at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at Merrill Green Stadium as they take on the Waller Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.