Bryan opens season with 67-21 rout of Waller

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings opened the Ricky Tullos era with a 67-21 win over Waller Friday night. The Vikings were lead by senior quarterback Malcom Gooden who had four passing touchdowns in the first half. Tullos kept the starters in until early in the fourth inning, then he turned to the back-ups.

Bryan is on the road next week in Huntsville. They don’t return to Merrill Green Stadium until September 16th for their final pre-district tune-up.

