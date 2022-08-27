Bryan opens season with 67-21 rout of Waller

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings opened the Ricky Tullos era with a 67-21 win over Waller Friday night. The Vikings were lead by senior quarterback Malcom Gooden who had four passing touchdowns in the first half. Tullos kept the starters in until early in the fourth inning, then he turned to the back-ups.

Bryan is on the road next week in Huntsville. They don’t return to Merrill Green Stadium until September 16th for their final pre-district tune-up.

Bryan up 61-21 with 11:32 left in 4th 👀 #txhsfb — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.