CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post...
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they broke into the restaurant.
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman...
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout

Latest News

Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete in Hempstead is helping you bring Jurassic World to your backyard.
Dinosaur yard decorations on full display at Frazier’s
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Summer
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Summer
The documents were heavily redacted
DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit amid “unprecedented” situation