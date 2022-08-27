Centerville defeats Buffalo in the Battle of I-45 Season Opener

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville put on a show in the Battle of I-45 against rivals Buffalo.

After a penalty on their first play of the game, Centerville would follow up on their next play with a huge 56 yard touchdown run from Paxton Hancock, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. The game would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.

Hancock would give a repeat performance early in the second quarter with another long rushing touchdown, this time 60 yards, widening the Tiger’s lead to 16-0.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, Centerville’s Riley Winkler makes a short connection to Cameron Pate which results in a 50 yard touchdown run, bring the score to 23-0 before the half.

Centerville will try to put another notch in the win column as they head to Crawford next week to face the Pirates.

Buffalo hopes to bounce back next Friday as they host the Westwood Panthers.

