Centerville defeats Buffalo in the Battle of I-45 Season Opener

The Centerville Tigers defeat the Buffalo Bison in their season opener, 35-6.
By Frank Greene
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville put on a show in the Battle of I-45 against rivals Buffalo.

After a penalty on their first play of the game, Centerville would follow up on their next play with a huge 56 yard touchdown run from Paxton Hancock, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. The game would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.

Hancock would give a repeat performance early in the second quarter with another long rushing touchdown, this time 60 yards, widening the Tiger’s lead to 16-0.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, Centerville’s Riley Winkler makes a short connection to Cameron Pate which results in a 50 yard touchdown run, bring the score to 23-0 before the half.

Centerville will try to put another notch in the win column as they head to Crawford next week to face the Pirates.

Buffalo hopes to bounce back next Friday as they host the Westwood Panthers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post...
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
The National Weather Service is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and Caribbean...
National Hurricane Center monitoring two tropical waves, one of which is headed for the Caribbean
Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they broke into the restaurant.
Navasota BBQ restaurant asking for help, cash register and tips stolen
The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman...
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout

Latest News

Bremond
Bremond dominates Normangee in season opener
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
Bremond
2022 Friday Football Fever - VOD - Bremond
HitOfNight FFF wk 1
HitOfNight FFF wk 1
Snook Iola FFF wk 1
Snook Iola FFF wk 1