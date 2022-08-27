Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event

People gathered with local law enforcement to kickoff National Night Out in October.
By Hope Merritt
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

One of the highlights of the event was that citizens had the opportunity to sign up for this year’s neighborhood block party, which will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The kick-off event consisted of food trucks, games, sirens from patrol cars, an appearance from Reveille, learning from dozens of organizations in our community and much more. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies were joined by local fire departments at the event.

Ed Costello, Assistant Chief of Police at Texas A&M University, says one of his favorite parts about today’s National Night Out kickoff is connecting with all parts of the community.

“It’s just nice to come together as one,” said Costello. “In the end, we’re all living together. We’re all a part of the community. That’s what it’s all about when it comes to National Night Out. We love hosting this event on campus and the turnout has been more than we could’ve asked for.”

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Summer