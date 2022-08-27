Consol wins season opener over Huntsville

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field.

Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).

Consol will stay at home next week to take on the Monterrey Tigres from Mexico. Huntsville will be at home to host Bryan.

