Dinosaur yard decorations on full display at Frazier’s

HAMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete in Hempstead is helping you bring Jurassic World to your backyard.

They just received a shipment of up to 100 dinosaurs of varying sizes and species. These lawn ornaments can get really large, requiring Frazier’s to use a forklift when putting them together.

The shop spans eight acres and has thousands of items for customers to check out when they take a peek at the dinos.

“Feel free to come, it’s free admission,” General Manager, Fernando Gomez, said. “It is something we decided to do to bring attention to the business and because we like dinosaurs, and I mean everybody likes dinosaurs and we thought we did as seen with different life-size dinosaurs to make a look as real as possible, to have people come and experience them and see him up close.”

Frazier’s is located at 23200 SH-6 N in Hampstead.

