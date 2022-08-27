DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit amid “unprecedented” situation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid an ongoing investigation, the Justice Department released the heavily redacted search warrant affidavit used by the FBI to search former President Trump’s home.

Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent joined First News at Four to break down this unusual situation.

Decker, who is the only lawyer White House Press Corps., called the investigation “unprecedented.”

“I’ve never seen this before where you have a judge saying that a search warrant affidavit must be released, even in redacted form while there’s an ongoing investigation,” said Decker.

He believes the judge decided to call for the documents’ release after buying into the arguments put forward by news organizations, but he also saw the need for keeping a lot of the information sealed from the general public.

While the documents were heavily redacted, according to Decker there was enough information to figure out why the FBI and DOJ were successful in getting their search warrant approved. They established probable cause that there were documents that contained defense related classified documents on the premises at Mar-a-Lago.

One reason the documents were so heavily redacted is “they are concerned about giving a road map, so to speak, to President Trump’s legal team in terms of where the investigation is thus far, what they’re focusing on, and who they’ve already spoken to,” explained Decker.

The document also revealed the defenses that will likely be put up by the former president’s legal team. One of those defenses being a president, has absolute authority to declassify documents which is put forward in a letter that one of President Trump’s lawyers sent to the FBI. The other is that presidential actions involving classified documents are not subject, they say, to criminal sanctions.

