Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener

It was a battle of the birds under the Friday Nights Lights in a Robertson-Grimes County showdown.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday.

The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter.

Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass to the Eagle’s sophomore wide receiver and defensive end Dereion Mitchell whos waiting in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown to put the first six points on the board.

Langham was hot all night not only through the air but on the ground as well. Midway through the 2nd quarter Langham, deep in the Eagles territory turns on the jets and runs the ball down the sideline to put Hearne up 12-0

The Owls, determined they would not go down without a fight. Quarterback Jordan Coronado scrambles but gets caught in the backfield and taken to the ground by Mitchell.

The Hearne Eagles pick up the home opener win over the Anderson-Shiro Owls 21-12

The Hearne Eagles take on the Burton Panthers at home next Friday under the lights at Wood Field.

The Anderson-Shiro Owls hit the road to take on the Danbury Panthers in non-district play.

