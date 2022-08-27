The Lions open up their 2022 season with a win

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The defending state champions the Franklin Lions opened up their season with a 22-12 win over Woodville.

The Lions took control in the first half, starting with a short run from sophomore Jayden Jackson to start the scoring. In the second quarter Bryson Washington took the ball 50 plus yards up the sideline for a touchdown to pad Franklin’s lead 14-0.

Right before halftime, Collin Smitherman rushed up the middle from the 32 yard-line for six. Franklin lead at half 22-0.

It was penalties that came the game close, especially in the second half for the Lions. Franklin committed 16 penalties to Woodville’s 5, keeping the Eagles in the game.

Woodville got on the board in the third quarter after Jatavian Taylor rushed in from the one yard line. QB Ralon Williams added to that score in the fourth quarter with a touchdown of his own.

The last effort from the Eagles wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Lions and Franklin picked up win number won, 22-12.

”We got a ton to work on and that’s what preseason games are for and we are going to go back to work Monday and get better,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “We played hard. The effort was still there. We still got to get better.”

The Lions will travel to Mexia next week to take on the Blackcats.

