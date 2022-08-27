Navasota tops Navarro for first win of the season

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won their 2022 varsity football season opener following a 41-14 win over Navarro Friday night at Rattler Stadium.

Navasota scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage on a reverse pitch to Deontray Scott that covered 73 yards. It was the first of four touchdowns that Scott scored.

Navasota (1-0) will be on the road next Friday night to take on Madisonville. Kickoff at Mustang Stadium is set for 7pm.

