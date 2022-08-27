Rudder falls to Willis in season opener

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost its 2022 season opener Friday night following a 73-14 defeat to Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium.

After allowing 28 unanswered points to open the game, the Rangers answered with a 46-yard jet sweep touchdown by Jaquise Martin. Willis’ offense was too much to handle as QB Derek Lagway led the Wildkats with 336 passing yards and 7 total touchdowns in a decisive home victory.

The Rangers (1-0) will host the Salado Eagles in their home opener next Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

