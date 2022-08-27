Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a tractor-trailer that was simply too tall to make it under an area bridge on Friday.

KCTV reports that dozens of large trucks have tried driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge over the years. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they will not make it.

Lewie Pugh, with the Independent Driver’s Association, said in June that these types of incidents are common as drivers who aren’t from the area don’t know the roads well.

“If you’re a trucker and you’re not from Independence, you don’t know how to get around this bridge or where you’re going,” Pugh said. “Your customer is on the other side of that bridge. You need to know how to get around it safely.”

In June, Kansas City officials said they were working with the Kansas City Terminal Railway, which owns the bridge, to help fund new signage. The railway company said it has spent $100,000 on repairs and signage over the past decade.

“Nothing is foolproof, of course,” Pugh said. “I think hanging signs before the bridge is a good thing because that’ll get a person’s attention and hopefully stop before they hit the bridge.”

Kansas City officials said they plan additional signage, but crews could not raise the bridge or lower the road because that would be a massive investment.

On Friday, police did not immediately release any further details about the driver or truck involved in the incident. No injuries were reported.

