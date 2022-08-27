Snook Bluejays defeat Iola Bulldogs in season opener

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Bluejays (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 12-0 win over the Iola Bulldogs.

Lance Lara got things started for the Bluejays in the second quarter. Lara connected with J. Beaux Hruska for a 20 yard touchdown. Snook was first on the scoreboard and led the half to a 6-0. No other scores were made in the first half.

After halftime, Braydon Padgett was quick to get a sack for the Bulldogs early in the third quarter.

The Bluejays scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter to close the game out.

The Bluejays will look to make it two in a row next Friday when they will host the Brazos Christian Eagles in a non district game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 2 in Snook.

