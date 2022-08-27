Treat of the Day: CSISD partnered with Blinn and Texas A&M for students to get industry certifications

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sixteen College View High School students just started classes at Texas A&M RELLIS Campus and Blinn College.

It’s a part of College Station ISD’s Inaugural Facilities Engineering Technology cohort. CSISD and CVHS have partnered with Blinn College and the Texas A&M University System at Rellis to provide this program.

Students will work towards earning industry based certificates in electrical, construction, HVAC, and plumbing.

