Aggie soccer powers past New Mexico State 2-1
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of the Aggies at Ellis Field on Saturday night. Texas A&M topped New Mexico State in the contest 2-1.

There was only one score in the first half. It was a header by Macy Matula off the corner kick. Then after New Mexico State evened the score at 1 in the second Kate Colvin found MaKhiya McDonald who placed her shot right past the keeper.

The Aggies next match is at Illinois on Thursday.

