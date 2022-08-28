Calvert stumbles in season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans opened up their season with a 57-12 loss today against Plano Coram Deo Academy in the 9th annual Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase.

Right off the bat, Hadley Crafton for Coram Deo Academy put the Lions on the board with a long rushing touchdown. Antonio Porter answered for the Trojans, breaking several tackles on his way to the endzone. Ultimately, it would not prove to be enough, as the Lions steamrolled to a victory.

Calvert (0-1) has a week off before their next game on September 9, when they will face Milford on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:00.

