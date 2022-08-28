College Station falls in season opener to Lovejoy

ALLEN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team lost to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27 at the Tom Landry Classic at Allen High School’s Eagle Stadium on Saturday night.

The Leopards used a second-quarter surge to pull ahead and never looked back. Lovejoy quarterback Brayden Hagle threw for three first-half touchdowns.

The Cougars struck first in the first quarter on a touchdown run from Anthony Trevino. The Purple and Black scored once more in the first half on a touchdown pass from Jackson Ingram to Zach Dang. Quarterback Arrington Maiden replaced Jackson Ingram in the second half.

The Cougars will look to rebound next week for their home-opener against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic.

