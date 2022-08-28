College Station police identify men who ditched stolen pickup following pursuit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men from Central Texas were arrested on Saturday after leading police on a pursuit and ditching a stolen truck in a College Station neighborhood.

Jeffrey Warren, 21, of Killeen has been arrested and charged with evading arrest with a $5,000 bond.

Dalton Zona, 19, of Temple has been arrested and charged with evading arrest, tampering with evidence, two counts of firearm theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, and possession of fraudulent items with a $132,000 bond.

🔴EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @CSTXPolice have arrested two suspects who were in a stolen pickup truck that was tracked to College Station. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5tL3ddsyeC — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 28, 2022

College Station police say the pickup truck was stolen from Killeen and its owner was using a tracking device to follow it northbound on Highway 6 from Navasota into College Station.

As the truck entered College Station, police attempted to stop Zona, who was reportedly driving the pickup, on Highway 6 near Rock Prairie Road but he refused to pull over. According to an arrest affidavit, police terminated the pursuit after Zona began driving into oncoming traffic on the highway.

The truck’s owner later notified police that the truck came to a stop in the 2500 block of Teal Drive near Southwest Parkway and with the help of neighbors who saw him running, police were able to track down Zona and take him into custody.

Police say Zona ditched a backpack in bushes near a home on Cypress Drive as he was running from police. The backpack was later recovered by officers and inside they found Zona’s wallet and two stolen handguns and one gun with the serial number scratched off. All three guns were loaded.

Police also found stolen debit/credit cards and jewelry in the backpack as well.

Warren, the passenger in the pickup, was later found hiding in a creek north of a home on Krenak Tap Road near the police station.

Officers worked hard in catching the suspects in the pursuit earlier this evening with a stolen truck. K9 Rico did an outstanding job working the track! Officers recovered 2 stolen firearms and another firearm that had the serial number scratched off (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yIkrmnD8S0 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 28, 2022

