National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Sunday, it has been 57 days since the last tropical system -- Colin -- was named by the National Hurricane Center. Now with just 13 days until the official peak of hurricane season, the agency is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean for potential development. As of this update, there are no immediate concerns for the Texas or Gulf Coast -- although an area of low pressure in the Caribbean will be something to monitor through the first days of September.

Closest to Home

An area of low pressure continues to move slowly through the Caribbean, after reaching the eastern side of the basin late last week. Upper-level winds are not currently conducive to allow a tropical system to form. According to the National Hurricane Center:

A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Only one long-range forecast model has had consistent signs of potential development of this low into a tropical system by mid-to-late week near the Yucatan Peninsula. Development or not, current forecasts bring this system across the Southern Gulf of Mexico toward either the Eastern Mexican Coast or closer to the far south reaches of Texas by late next weekend. While it is far too soon to understand exactly what this system could become or where it may head, the overall concern remains low at this time for the Upper Texas Coast. | Development odds over the next 48 hours: 0% / Development odds over the next 5 days: 20%

An area of low pressure could form before the end of the week near the Yucatan Peninsula (KBTX)

Highest Potential to Form

An area of disturbed weather, now known as Invest 91L, is located in the Southern Atlantic, east of the Caribbean and Windward Islands. Recent satellite wind data indicates that a broad area of low pressure has formed and is producing higher wind speeds near gale force. However, as of the early afternoon update, the circulation remains elongated with an ill-defined center. According to the agency, “environmental conditions do not appear conducive for significant development, a tropical depression, at the least, is likely to form later this week while moving slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5-10mph. This system is expected to move toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands. | Development odds over the next 48 hours: 40% / Development odds over the next 5 days: 70%

A broad area of low pressure has a medium-to-high chance for development over the next 5 days as it moves toward the Leeward Islands (KBTX)

Low Chance Near Bermuda

A small area of low pressure about 600 miles east of Bermuda was producing very little shower activity as of Sunday afternoon. Strong upper-level wind and dry air are expected to limit development as it drifts southward over the Central Atlantic. The low is likely to dissipate by mid-week. | Development odds over the next 48 hours: 10% / Development odds over the next 5 days: 10%

Another Tropical Wave Set to Emerge from Africa

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Monday night. Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward across the far eastern Tropical Atlantic. | Development odds over the next 48 hours: 0% / Development odds over the next 5 days: 20%

The next system to be named this season would gain the name Danielle after reaching tropical storm status. The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 7 p.m. CDT.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.