No. 6 Pitt Tops A&M Sunday, 3-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational.

Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set and 44.5 points in three starts on the outside. In the straight-set loss to the Panthers, she led the team with nine kills while Logan Lednicky and Lauren Hogan each turned in double-digit dig figures with 11 and 16, respectively. The Aggies recorded seven blocks as a team led by junior Molly Brown, who turned in a career-high five stuffs.

The Maroon & White trailed early, before Ciera Hecht’s first kill of the match brought A&M within one, sitting at an 18-17 deficit. Pitt responded by rattling off five-straight points to regain control. With the Panthers at set point, setter Elena Karakasi recorded her third kill of the match, but a service error handed the visitors the opening frame, 25-19.

A&M jumped out to an early lead in the second set, highlighted by Madison Bowser’s third kill. The Panthers scored four unanswered points to hold a slim 7-6 advantage over the Aggies. Kills from Lednicky and Bowser helped the Maroon & White chip away at the deficit, before an attacking error by Pitt knotted the scored at 15-all. The Panthers surged ahead late in the set, closing on a 10-2 run, to take it, 25-17.

In the deciding set, the Aggies continued to fight and carried a 15-14 lead into the media break, courtesy of a block from Brown and Lednicky and a service ace from Brooke Frazier. The back-and-forth battle continued, before Pitt bounced back with five-straight points to hold a 21-18 advantage. Karakasi’s fourth kill kept the Aggies within reach, but the Panthers held on to win the set, 25-21.

2022 TEXAS A&M ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Gabby Blossom, San Diego (MVP)

Grace Frohling, San Diego

Ashley Browske, Pitt

Rachel Fairbanks, Pitt

Caroline Meuth, Texas A&M

Tiffany Westerberg, Hawai’i

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will head north to compete in Fight in the Fort, hosted by TCU, Sept. 2-3. The Aggies open with Coastal Carolina at 10 a.m. Friday.

BIRD BITS

Texas A&M Head Coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On what she learned about the team this weekend…

“It was a challenging tournament this year, and we did it for a reason. We needed to test ourselves, not only to see where we are at, but how we respond. We want this team to compete and prepare for SEC play. We are excited about learning from all three matches and getting back in the gym.”

On Elena Karakasi’s performance…

“Volleyball is a game of momentum, and we talked about that today and how you control that throughout the game. Her (Elena) vision, and the way that she can slow the game down and play, that’s huge when you have a setter out there who can do those things.”

Setter Elena Karakasi

On playing in front of the 12th Man for the first time this weekend…

“The atmosphere is insane. It is a big gym and there were a lot of people in the arena watching our game, and it is just really exciting to see that. We expect that crowd at every home game and we are very excited to win games in Reed Arena this year.”

