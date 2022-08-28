Over 40 teams participate in Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses and organizations got down and dirty Saturday morning and it was all for a good cause in the 11th annual Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament.

The annual fundraising event is hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley’s title sponsor Slovacek’s Sausage to raise money towards their mission. KBTX was one of the 45 teams that participated.

“Our mission is to help families and patients navigate the end-of-life journey,” Lisa McNair, Hospice Brazos Valley president and CEO said. “When you come to that decision that you no longer want to seek curative treatment, but you want to be comfortable and enjoy the remaining time of your life that’s when we step in.”

Teams consisted of 10 to 12 people who fought their way through 17 mud pits to be declared this year’s champion. Each team is sponsored by various organizations and businesses which generate money for its cause. The event also offered food, drinks and even a tent decorating contest.

“It’s a great team building effort, it’s a way to get your team of workers, your employees, your family members, just a wonderful way to enjoy a day,” McNair said. “I know it sounds kind of weird, but once you see it you’ll love it.”

McNair said that Hospice Brazos Valley is thankful for all the hours that Slovacek’s Sausage poured into the event.

“They’re just unbelievable in how they support us and this whole opportunity to do this event,” McNair said. “This is their event we just fortunate to be able to share it with them.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
College Station City Council will discuss a possible redevelopment in the former Macy's at Post...
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
South End Zone Suites at Kyle Field coming in 2023.
Texas A&M announces new enhancements to Kyle Field
Navasota High School
Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School

Latest News

Aggie soccer powers past New Mexico State 2-1
Aggie soccer powers past New Mexico State 2-1
Calvert drops season opener to Plano Coram Deo
Calvert drops season opener to Plano Coram Deo
Highlights: College Station falls to Lovejoy
Highlights: College Station falls to Lovejoy
Pints & Paws event in downtown Bryan.
Pints & Paws