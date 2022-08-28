Over 40 teams participate in Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses and organizations got down and dirty Saturday morning and it was all for a good cause in the 11th annual Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament.

The annual fundraising event is hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley’s title sponsor Slovacek’s Sausage to raise money towards their mission. KBTX was one of the 45 teams that participated.

“Our mission is to help families and patients navigate the end-of-life journey,” Lisa McNair, Hospice Brazos Valley president and CEO said. “When you come to that decision that you no longer want to seek curative treatment, but you want to be comfortable and enjoy the remaining time of your life that’s when we step in.”

Teams consisted of 10 to 12 people who fought their way through 17 mud pits to be declared this year’s champion. Each team is sponsored by various organizations and businesses which generate money for its cause. The event also offered food, drinks and even a tent decorating contest.

“It’s a great team building effort, it’s a way to get your team of workers, your employees, your family members, just a wonderful way to enjoy a day,” McNair said. “I know it sounds kind of weird, but once you see it you’ll love it.”

McNair said that Hospice Brazos Valley is thankful for all the hours that Slovacek’s Sausage poured into the event.

“They’re just unbelievable in how they support us and this whole opportunity to do this event,” McNair said. “This is their event we just fortunate to be able to share it with them.”

