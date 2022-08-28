Pints & Paws: Beers for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Destination Bryan hosted their first ever ‘Pints & Paws’ event for some fun and more importantly, a good cause.

Hundreds of people gathered at the area in front of Blackwater Draw Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab in downtown Bryan to celebrate the 4-legged companions we all know and love. Especially after Aug. 26 was National Dogs Day.

A highlight of the Pints & Paws event was the different packages of local craft beer by Blackwater Draw Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab. Just the Pints, Just the Paws and All Inclusive were the packages people could choose from. Every $2 dollars from each package ticket sold will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center. The center’s service director says the money raised at Pints & Paws will go towards medical cases and supplies for the animals.

Christopher Oretegon, Special Events Coordinator at Destination Bryan, said he is overwhelmed with support from community members and sponsors who made Pints & Paws possible.

“It really is a great turnout and it’s all for a great cause,” Oretegon said. “I mean what is better than puppies and beer? Two of most people’s favorite things all to help out Bryan Animal Center. It just looks like everyone is having a nice time.”

Along with the beer packages, there were several local businesses on the lawn. One of the businesses that has a passion for 4-legged friends is Puppy Pretzel Co. owned by Joey and Alberta Ganem.

Joey said they have lived in the Brazos Valley for 23 years and just recently started up his business. He said his favorite part of selling his goods is meeting the people in our community.

“We come out in the community every weekend selling our treats to dog lovers in our area,” said Ganem. “This event though it’s just different than other events, I mean it is just amazing and we are so glad to be a part of it.”

