Police: Suspects connected to a stolen vehicle arrested in College Station

Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station that stole a vehicle out of Kileen.
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station that stole a vehicle out of Killeen.

CSPD says a pick-up truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects.

DPS and Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene assisting with the pursuit. CSPD says they were able to catch a suspect on Teal Drive near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth Street. Police were able to catch the second suspect hiding in a creek north of a home on Krenek Tap Road.

College Station Police says there is no threat to the public and is working on getting the vehicle back to its owner.

