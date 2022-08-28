Police: Suspects connected to a stolen vehicle arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station that stole a vehicle out of Killeen.

CSPD says a pick-up truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects.

DPS and Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene assisting with the pursuit. CSPD says they were able to catch a suspect on Teal Drive near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth Street. Police were able to catch the second suspect hiding in a creek north of a home on Krenek Tap Road.

College Station Police says there is no threat to the public and is working on getting the vehicle back to its owner.

