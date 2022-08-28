Three Aggies Set for US Open

NEW YORK – Texas A&M men’s tennis professionals Austin Kraijicek, Arthur Rinderknech and Jackson Withrow are set to compete in the US Open beginning August 29 through September 11.

Rinderknech is scheduled to compete in singles and doubles, while Kraijicek and Withrow are slated to compete in doubles action. Rinderknech enters the week ranked No. 58 in singles and No. 136 in doubles. The Gassin, France, native opens singles action Monday morning at 10 a.m. against fellow Frenchman Quentin Halys. Winner of the opening round match has a potential round two matchup with the world’s No. 1 ranked player Daniil Medvedev or No. 110 Stefan Kozlov.

Doubles first round action is set to begin Wednesday. Kraijicek is ranked No. 26, while his partner Ivan Dodig is No. 14. Entering as the No. 7 seed, the duo is matched with Jack Sock and Tommy Paul. Sock is currently ranked No. 41 while Paul is No. 100.

Withrow, ranked No. 63, is partnered with No. 66 Nathaniel Lammons as the pair take on Jiri Lehecka (No. 423) and Jiri Vesely (No. 645). Rinderknech is teamed up with Benjamin Bonzi (No. 125) and will square off against Feliciano Lopez (No. 72) and Jaume Munar (No. 197).

The tournament is being broadcasted on ESPN’s family of networks, which can be found here. Live results can be found here.

