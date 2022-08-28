Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.

The woman involved reportedly attempted to flee in the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a culvert and flipped over.

The shooting victim and the woman have been life-flighted to a hospital and are both in critical condition.

We’ll continue to provide updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.