Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County.
According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
The woman involved reportedly attempted to flee in the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a culvert and flipped over.
The shooting victim and the woman have been life-flighted to a hospital and are both in critical condition.
We’ll continue to provide updates as this story develops.
