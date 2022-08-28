Vacherot Wins Bangkok Open

Valentin Vacherot wins the Bangkok Open
Valentin Vacherot wins the Bangkok Open
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Nonthaburi, Thailand – Texas A&M men’s tennis professional Valentin Vacherot defeated Nam Hoang Ly, 6-3, 7-6(4), to claim his first career Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger title on Sunday morning.

Vacherot became the second player ever from Monaco to win a challenger title following Jean-Rene Lisnard in 2004.

The 23-year-old entered the competition as a qualifier and defeated JiSung Nam and James McCabe to reach the initial round of 32. Sitting at No. 344 in the ATP rankings, Vacherot dominated Gage Brymer, 6-1, 6-4, in the opening round before beating No. 318 Nicola Kuhn, 7-5, 6-3, in the round of 16. Vacherot continued his dominance defeating No. 248 Kyrian Jacquet, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals followed by upsetting the No. 2 seed and No. 264 ranked Yasutaka Uchiyama, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, in the semifinals.

Highlights from the Bangkok Open final against Ly can be found here.

Vacherot donned the Maroon & White from 2017-2021 finishing his Aggie career as the program’s leader in dual singles wins going 86-21. Over his time in Aggieland he recorded an astonishing 43-6 all-time mark in conference matches including a program record 19-match conference win streak. Following the 2021 season, Vacherot was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Senior Player of the Year.

