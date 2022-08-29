Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week One

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Cambell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week One and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated comes in at No. 3 after beating Huntsville 38-13 in their season opener. College Station comes in at No. 10 after falling to Lovejoy 52-27.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin takes the top spot at No. 1 after winning their 17th game in a row (22-12 over Woodville) dating back to last year’s state championship run.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville is ranked No. 4 after beating Buffalo 35-6 to open the season.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton comes in at No. 5 after opening up the season with a 21-18 win over Holland.

