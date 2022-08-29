Hypersonic testing in sight after Texas A&M, Bush Combat Development Complex receive infrastructure

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2018 Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared a vision with the Army Futures Command about building a unique, one-of-a-kind hypersonics flight test facility. Sharp said it would help accelerate research and development in the high-priority technological research field of Integrated hypersonics research.

On Monday the Bush Combat Development Complex on the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus received the first piece of critical infrastructure necessary to move former Chancellors Sharp’s vision forward.

As Bush Complex personnel watched from a distance the first of over 20 one-kilometer-long tubes arrived on a flatbed truck and was lifted into place by a massive crane. Once in place, the long tube will be used to test projectiles that can accelerate up to 10 times the speed of sound.

The completed testing site will allow for large-scale prototype testing before advancing to more expensive full-scale system testing.

Several U.S. Officials say Russia and China are ahead of the U.S. in hypersonic missile technology. Now, Texas A&M and the Bush Combat Development Complex plan to position the United States to become number one.

”This is gonna help us as a country really advance critical technology in areas for flight testing, field operations of systems that the country really desperately needs right now,” said Bush Combat Development Complex Director of Hypersonic Facilities Nathan Tichenor.

This story is developing and will be updated.

#EXCLUSIVE @TAMU and the @BushCombatDev are working to advance critical technology and improve hypersonic flight capabilities. Tonight at 6 and 10 we'll give you a behind-the-scenes look at the test range under development and explain how this research will help save lives. pic.twitter.com/pbV9XByYu5 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) August 29, 2022

