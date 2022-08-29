Influx of tropical moisture brings daily rain chance to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A blob of tropical moisture will spend Monday crawling out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the atmosphere over Southeast Texas and the Brazos Valley. Even in late August, the air mass in place will hold more moisture than is typical for this time of the year. The end result will be humid, stuffy days but also a daily chance for scattered rain and tropical downpours to usher out this month and welcome in September.

MONDAY

As this deeper, tropical moisture slips north out of the Gulf, rain and thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing as early as sunrise between I-10 and the Texas Coast. A few showers may drift into the south end of the area as early as mid-morning, but the more likely chance for scattered to widespread wet weather locally occurs by and after the lunch hour through early evening. While severe weather is not anticipated, stronger thunderstorms could produce wind gusts in excess of 30-50mph and frequent lightning. Localized heavy rain could quickly fall, leaving behind localized 1″ to 2″+ in the wake of these stronger thunderstorms.

CHANCE: 50%

HIGHEST COVERAGE : Along and south of Highways 105 & 290, east of the Navasota River

TIMING : Isolated rain as early as 10 a.m. to noon. More likely coverage is expected between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

RAIN TOTALS : Widespread: 0.25″ to 0.5″ (for those that find rain over their area). Localized 1″ - 2″+

CONCERNS: Locally heavy downpours could create isolated instances of brief/minor flooding. Particular areas will include low-lying, poor drainage, and typical nuisance flooding spots. Street, small streams, and creeks could briefly collect water for a short amount of time. The eastern half of the area has been outlined in a 1 out of 5 risk for Excessive Rainfall by the Weather Prediction Center (part of NOAA and the National Weather Service).

New data in for what radar could look like MONDAY for the Brazos Valley



Classic summer tale: Scattered rain & downpours soak some. Others will see the tall clouds in the distance and miss out.



Highest coverage falls across south & east side of the area pic.twitter.com/JYQ6CUcig8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 29, 2022

TUESDAY

The deepest tropical moisture of the week is expected in place Tuesday, which brings the chance for widespread rain to parts of the Brazos Valley as early as sunrise and through the morning hours. As of Sunday night, hi-resolution forecast guidance suggests the first half of the day could bring soaking rain across the southern and eastern reaches of the area. That could leave behind as much as 0.75″ to 1″ of rain for many, with localized totals between 2″ and 4″ possible. The area is once again marked in a 1 out of 5 risk for Excessive Rainfall.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms may start to the day for parts of the Brazos Valley Tuesday (KBTX)

By afternoon, additional scattered rain will be possible for portions of the central and western Brazos Valley. While rainfall totals are not projected to be quite as high, quick, heavy rain will remain possible considering the amount of tropical moisture in place. The overall chance/coverage of rain for the day is set at 70%.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

Ongoing, daily chance for rain and non-severe afternoon storms will remain in the forecast as residual tropical moisture lingers overhead. While this potential is likely more scattered and hit-or-miss in nature, daily wet weather is expected to speckle the Brazos Valley’s radar. As an added bonus, increased cloud cover and daily rain should hold afternoon highs closer to the 90° mark -- some 3° to 5° below average for the end of August and start of September.

Increased rain and cloud cover is expected to hold temperatures to the low 90s through the start of September (KBTX)

WEEKEND RAIN?

Another increase of tropical moisture is anticipated to emerge from the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical wave moves west-northwest out of the Caribbean. At the same time, a very weak front may stall near or inside the Brazos Valley. The combination of these two features will keep scattered downpours in the forecast through the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. At this time, the chance for rain is only 30% Saturday, Sunday, and Monday -- however, that coverage may need to be increased once a better understanding of the position of the front comes to light.

