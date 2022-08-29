Miss. man who sexually assaulted young kids gets life in prison

Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in prison.(Office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi man convicted of sexual battery will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, was sentenced to life in prison after the jury returned a guilty verdict in his trial for sexual battery, WLOX reports.

Officials say a victim who testified about his horrifying assault was just 3 or 4 years old when it happened. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only victim.

During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that Parnell had sexually assaulted other victims, all in Jackson County.

“The jury heard testimony from those four other children that Parnell had sexually assaulted them when they were approximately 5 to 10 years old,” said Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Jason Josef.

The trial lasted three days, but it only took the jury about an hour to return a guilty verdict.

Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois then sentenced Parnell to life in prison. The judge told Parnell he took the victims’ “innocence and childhood” and described the crime as “a despicable act.”

“We commend these victims for courageously coming forward to disclose and testify about the sexual abuse they suffered. Although there is no sentence that can give back to those victims that which was taken by this defendant, we hope this conviction and sentence will help in the healing process,” said District Attorney Crosby Parker.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

