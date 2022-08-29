More kids are swallowing lithium batteries, study says

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household...
The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children going to the emergency room for eating small lithium batteries is on the rise.

The batteries are known as button batteries, and they can be found in numerous household objects, including handheld games and calculators.

According to a study published in the Pediatrics journal, these poisonings have doubled from 2010 to 2019, compared to the decade before.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said button batteries can cause chemical reactions that may burn the esophagus or, in some cases, lead to death.

Parents are advised to avoid changing batteries in front of young children and to throw out dead batteries immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police arrested two men suspected of ditching a stolen pickup truck near...
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
Sunday afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor
A man and a woman that was involved in a shooting incident have been life-flighted to a...
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

Latest News

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday in Cape Canaveral,...
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near...
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the Zaporizhzhia power plant in...
UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears