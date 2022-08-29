New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family.

This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house.

Andy York, Habitat for Humanity executive director, said he’s excited about the new program.

“It opens up the partnership possibilities to people in the community who probably thought ‘I already own the property, I already own the trailer, Habitat is not for me,’” York said. ”This new program says ‘yes this could be for you and we will put you in a new home at an affordable rate.’”

To be selected, an applicant must meet an income range of 35% to 80% of the area median income, have a need such as unaffordable, overcrowded or substandard housing and take a financial class through Habitat for Humanity.

“If people are willing to do those things and they meet the other criteria then we approve them, and if they own their own land or own a trailer, we figure that out afterwards,” York said.

Construction on the house will likely begin six to eight weeks after the demolition is completed, according to York.

“The processes you go through takes a little while, everybody is pretty busy right now, so lining up those vendors can take a minute,” York said. “We’ll build the house, that will take about 12 weeks and then we’ll close on it and issue a mortgage.”

